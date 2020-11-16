US nephrology fellows' perceptions on home dialysis training

This study assessed nephrology fellows' confidence and clinical experience with these therapies near the completion of their training. Researchers surveyed trainee attendees of 3 separate home dialysis-focused conferences. Overall, perceived preparedness was moderate for peritoneal dialysis and low for home hemodialysis. The majority reported participation in a continuity clinic and other home dialysis education, but nearly all desired more focused teaching on PD and HHD. This study suggests that redesign of nephrology fellowship training in home dialysis is warranted.

76 US nephrology trainees report low confidence in preparedness for home hemodialysis

Home dialysis education during fellowship training remains an area of concern. Published studies report a lack of trainees' preparedness in home dialysis modalities. This study assessed nephrology fellows' confidence and clinical experience with these therapies near the completion of their training. Researchers surveyed trainee attendees of 3 separate home dialysis-focused conferences. Overall, perceived preparedness was moderate for peritoneal dialysis and low for home hemodialysis. The majority reported participation in a continuity clinic and other home dialysis education, but nearly all desired more focused teaching on PD and HHD. This study suggests that redesign of nephrology fellowship training in home dialysis is warranted.

###

ARTICLE TITLE: Perceptions of Home Dialysis Training and Experience Among US Nephrology Fellows

AUTHORS: Nupur Gupta, MD, Elizabeth B. Taber-Hight, DO and Brent W. Miller, MD