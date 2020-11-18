A dedicated PCR Valves e-Course is taking place on 22, 23, 24 November 2020

The digital initiative will offer real time interaction for Heart Valve Teams all around the globe

London, United-Kingdom, 15 November 2020. The spirit of PCR London Valves lives on this year in the form of an e-Course built with due concern for the health and welfare of everyone involved. Imaging specialists, interventionists, cardiac surgeons and allied professionals with an interest in valvular heart disease will be connecting from the safety of their home, office or cathlab for this complimentary Course accredited for 9 hours of External CME credits by EBAC. An e-Course structured for maximum global outreach

The 3-day PCR Valves e-Course - uniting PCR London Valves, PCR-CIT China Chengdu Valves and PCR Tokyo Valves to form the world's largest educational event dedicated to the field of heart valve disease - will take place on Sunday 22, Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November 2020. On-air sessions will be broadcast on 4 channels according to a pre-defined Programme, and made accessible on replay 24 hours later. Other educational content will be available 24/7, including a Submissions Hub and Expert Interviews. Real time Training workshops for small groups and a virtual Exhibition will complete the offer. Throughout the e- Course, live discussion time slots will be stimulated by Chatmasters and practitioners calling in from 12 City Pods from all 5 continents across the world.

Programme highlights include virtual LIVE demonstrations and classroom environment workshops

The #PCRvalves Core Team is led by Bernard Prendergast, Andreas Baumbach, Didier Tchetche, Francesco Maisano, Lars Sondergaard, Nico Piazza and Gabor Toth. They have announced that the Programme will offer virtual LIVE demonstrations from London, Leipzig and Toulouse. It will also include a focus on multi- modality imaging of each of the 3 valves, and step-by-step practical tips for learning the fundamentals on topics such as transfemoral TAVI, mitral edge-to-edge repair, challenging situations and bailout procedures. Classroom environment workshops will provide simulation-based learning on cardiac anatomy and pathophysiology, while sessions entitled "Where we are in 2020" will place the spotlight on TAVI, mitral and tricuspid regurgitation.

Collaborative sessions built in partnership by PCR and TCT

Each day, a session from the transatlantic Partners in Learning collaboration between leading educators from Europe and the US will be broadcast on the Main Arena Channel:

- Sunday 22 - TAVI or SAVR for aortic stenosis: which modality for which patient - Monday 23 - Innovations in surgical and transcatheter mitral valve intervention - Tuesday 24 - Innovations in surgical and transcatheter tricuspid valve intervention

A large number of late-breaking trials will be released during the PCR Valves e-Course

The presentations will be made in dedicated sessions and followed up with real time questions and answers. Late-breaking trials that are eagerly awaited by the worldwide interventional cardiovascular community include:

- PercutAneous Coronary inTervention prIor to transcatheter aortic VAlve implantaTION: the ACTIVATION trial - Simon Redwood - Long-term follow-up of transcatheter and surgical bioprosthetic aortic valves in patients with severe aortic stenosis and lower surgical risk - Lars Sondergaard - Two-year outcomes of mitral valve-in-MAC, valve-in-ring and valve-in-valve in the MITRAL trial - Mayra Guerrero - Contemporary, real-world, clinical outcomes with the next generation MitraClip (NTR/XTR) system in patients with secondary MR: results from the global EXPAND study - Jorg Hausleiter

