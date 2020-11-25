News Release 

The epidemiology of muscle-strengthening exercise in Europe: A 28-country comparison

A 28-country comparison of 280,605 adults reveals that just 17% of adult Europeans perform specific muscle-strengthening exercises--e.g.: squats, situps, and pushups--twice or more a week, as recommended by the WHO.

Article Title: The epidemiology of muscle-strengthening exercise in Europe: A 28-country comparison including 280,605 adults

Funding: The author(s) received no specific funding for this work.

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0242220

