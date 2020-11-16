American Pediatric Society names Dr. Lisa R. Young the 2021 Norman J. Siegel award recipient

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 - The American Pediatric Society (APS) is pleased to announce Lisa R. Young, MD, as the recipient of the 2021 Norman J. Siegel Outstanding Science Award for her considerable contributions to pediatric science. The award will be presented to Dr. Young on May 3 during the APS Presidential Plenary at the Pediatric Academic Societies 2021 Virtual Meeting.

Dr. Young is the Chief of the Division of Pulmonology at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. She holds the John M. Keating Endowed Chair, Presidential Scholar at CHOP. Dr. Young is an international leader and expert on pediatric rare lung diseases, with particular emphasis in interstitial lung disease.

"The American Pediatric Society is thrilled to recognize Dr. Young as the recipient of the 2021 Norman J. Siegel Outstanding Science Award for her research and leadership in pediatric pulmonary medicine and major contributions to the field of pediatrics more broadly," said APS President Steve Abman, MD. "Dr. Young has clearly demonstrated outstanding levels of high achievement in clinical care, research, education and training. Most impressively, Dr. Young has driven key collaborative efforts through the children's Interstitial Lung Disease (chILD) research network, a national network of multidisciplinary clinicians and investigators. Her work has already led to a greater understanding of these diseases that will lead to novel diagnostic and treatment strategies for rare lung diseases. As a newly elected member of the society, we are truly honored to count her among our distinguished child health leaders."

The award was created in honor of one of the world's leading nephrologists, Norman J. Siegel, MD, FASN. Dr. Siegel was an outstanding teacher and mentor, nurturing the early careers of numerous fellows and residents. Not only was he a leader within the medical community, but he also educated parents of the children he treated and left a lasting impression on their families.

Dr. Young is a talented scientist whose research is addressing fundamental mechanisms underlying the pathobiology of genetic and developmental lung diseases in children. Her record of research productivity includes 88 peer-reviewed original publications and 38 peer-reviewed guidelines, reviews, and chapters, documenting important advances in defining molecular mechanisms of rare lung diseases. Her work has been supported by grants from the NIH and a number of foundations, and her current grant support includes a K24 award for mentoring.

Prior to joining CHOP, Dr. Young was an Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Medicine, and Cell and Developmental Biology at Vanderbilt University. Dr. Young is a graduate of the University of Virginia and completed medical school at Duke University.

