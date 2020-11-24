New research shows Vype ePen 3 highly preferred by vapers

New research published today shows that Vype ePen 3, BAT's flagship vapour product, can provide smokers with similar levels of nicotine as standard cigarettes and, with exclusive use, could be used to avoid many of the risks associated with smoking.

The study, which has been published in Scientific Reports, compared Vype ePen 3 and Vype ePen 2, containing e-liquids with a variety of nicotine strengths, to combustible cigarettes. It assessed each product's ability to deliver nicotine and how the different concentrations and delivery devices combined to affect user likability and preference.

Results from the study show that Vype ePen 3 was superior to Vype ePen 2 for nicotine delivery and user satisfaction, with the newer device gaining a liking score almost double that of its predecessor.

The study showed that the maximum concentration of nicotine in the blood after using the Vype ePen 3 (18mg/mL protonated nicotine) was more than twice that achieved using Vype ePen 2 (18mg/mL unprotonated nicotine).

BAT is committed to building A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business through providing a range of enjoyable and lower risk products. The company aims to have 50 million users of its non-combustible products by 2030 and today's announcement demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation is delivering a continually improving portfolio of products that provides an enhanced consumer experience.

Dr David O'Reilly, BAT's Director of Scientific Research said:

"The results of this study are very impressive and show how through continued innovation and research we have improved our understanding of what consumers want, but importantly how to deliver this with our products.

"We know that for many smokers, nicotine levels are an important factor in choosing a vaping product, particularly when initially switching. They want it to work for them, delivering the nicotine they want in a device they like. We think we have achieved this with Vype ePen 3 and hope that through continued product innovation we can encourage and enable those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch to a reduced-risk alternative which has been scientifically substantiated."

This was a randomised study during which each participant was given 8 different options. The subjects were all current smokers, who were dual users of cigarettes and vapour products. Over a period of 9 days, each morning, following an overnight wash-out period (12hrs), participants used one of the available options. The level of nicotine in the blood (plasma) was assessed before, during and after their use. These data were used to evaluate changes in nicotine concentration in the user. Participants were also asked to rate their liking of each product after use.

BAT's Vype ePen 3 was designed to provide consumers with the same high-quality product they expect but to deliver an improved user experience. Early generations of e-cigarettes often delivered lower nicotine yields than combustible cigarettes, which many associate with a lower acceptance or continuation by user.

BAT has continued to innovate the Vype ePen to develop its nicotine delivery capabilities and enhance user satisfaction. This study was designed to validate the acceptance and preference of consumers who frequently use cigarettes and vapour products.

One of the improved design features of the Vype ePen 3 is its increased power, which, together with its ability to deliver a nicotine salt, known as protonated nicotine, provides a higher aerosol mass, resulting in a greater absorption of nicotine. The ability to increase the aerosol mass also reduces the potential for irritation of the pharynx, which has been associated with higher levels of unprotonated nicotine.

