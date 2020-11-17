December issue SLAS Technology features 'advances in technology to address COVID-19'

Oak Brook, IL - The December issue of SLAS Technology is a special collection featuring the cover article, "Advances in Technology to Address COVID-19" by editors Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., (National University of Singapore), Pak Kin Wong, Ph.D., (The Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA) and Xianting Ding, Ph.D., (Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China).

The December special issue houses a collection of articles addressing COVID-19 caused by a novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic demands the urgent need to diagnose and treat the disease globally. Research and development of new technologies and therapeutics have remained a pressing need in order to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases. This special collection focuses on the advancing technological innovations being used to address the novel disease.

The special collection includes seven articles of original research, in addition to two reviews and the featured cover article.

Original research articles include:

Ultrasensitive and Specific Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Using a High-Throughput, Fully-Automated System

Detection of COVID-19 from Chest X-Ray Images Using Convolutional Neural Networks

Detection Methods of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

AmbuBox: A Fast-Deployable Low-cost Ventilator for COVID-19 Emergent Care

An Intestine-on-a-Chip Model of Plug-and-Play Modularity to Study Inflammatory Processes

Novel Self-Assembled Polycaprolactone-Lipid Hybrid Nanoparticles Enhance the Antibacterial Activity of Ciprofloxacin

Toward Automated Additive Manufacturing of Living Bio-Tubes Using Ring-Shaped Building Units

Other articles include:

Advances in Viral Diagnostic Technologies for Combating COVID-19 and Future Pandemics

Immunological Approaches for COVID-19 Diagnosis and Research: The Present for Future

Advances in Technology to Address COVID-19

Access to December's SLAS Technology issue is available at https:/ / journals. sagepub. com/ toc/ jlad/ 25/ 6 . For more information about SLAS and its journals, visit http://www. slas. org/ journals . Access a "behind the scenes" look at the latest issue with SLAS Technology Authors Talk Tech podcast. Tune into December's episode by visiting https:/ / www. buzzsprout. com/ 1099523/ episodes/ 5895025

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international community of professionals and students dedicated to life sciences discovery and technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Discovery: Advancing the Science of Drug Discovery, 2019 Impact Factor 2.195. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Twentyeight-Seven Therapeutics, Boston, MA (USA).

SLAS Technology: Translating Life Sciences Innovation, 2019 Impact Factor 2.174. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore).