December special issue of SLAS Discovery features 'drug discovery targeting COVID-19'

Oak Brook, IL - The December edition of SLAS Discovery, "Drug Discovery Targeting COVID-19" is a special collection assembled by Associate Editor Timothy Spicer (Scripps, FL, USA), focusing on drug discovery efforts toward the current global pandemic of COVID-19caused by the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

In this Special Issue, you will find seven papers published as open access articles. The issue includes four reviews that cover the commonly utilized approach of repurposing drugs to rapidly treat COVID-19, as well as targeting the virus using new vaccines and clinical drugs.

The articles of original research focus on novel proteins necessary for virus replication. The article, "High-Throughput Screening for Drugs that Inhibit Papain-Like Protease in SARS-CoV-2," explores how an ultra-high throughput screening platform targeting PLPro was used to investigate over 13,000 clinically applicable drugs. The article, "Discovery of Drug-Like Ligands for the Mac1 Domain of SARS-CoV-2 Nsp3" tests drug-like ligands for their efficacy against the MAC domain of SARS2 Nsp3, a novel approach. In addition to these two articles, the December special issue contains an additional two articles of original research.

Articles of Original Research include:

Method Development and Application of an Accelerated Solution Stability Screen for Drug Discovery

Comparative Analysis of Multiple Immunoassays for Cytokine Profiling in Drug Discovery

Other articles include:

Potential Repurposed Therapeutics and New Vaccines against COVID-19 and Their Clinical Status

A Review of the Preclinical and Clinical Efficacy of Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, and Lopinavir-Ritonavir Treatments Against COVID-19

Based on Principles and Insights of COVID-19 Epidemiology, Genome Sequencing, and Pathogenesis: Retrospective Analysis of Sinigrin and Prolixin RX (Fluphenazine) Provides Off-Label Drug Candidates

RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase as a Target for COVID-19 Drug Discovery

Repurposing Nimesulide, a Potent Inhibitor of the B0AT1 Subunit of the SARS-CoV2 Receptor, as a Therapeutic Adjuvant of COVID-19

Recommended Guidelines for Developing, Qualifying, and Implementing Complex In Vitro Models (CIVMs) for Drug Discovery

Drug Discovery Targeting COVID-19

