Media registration open for ENDO 2021

WASHINGTON--Members of the media can now register to cover the latest advances in hormone health and science at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society's virtual annual meeting being held March 20-23, 2021 in a state-of-the-art digital platform. The virtual meeting will mirror an in-person ENDO with top-flight educational programming and networking opportunities.

ENDO 2021 offers journalists the opportunity to discuss groundbreaking research with world-renowned experts in diverse fields, including obesity, diabetes, reproductive health, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, menopause, bone health and thyroid cancer. The meeting is considered the gold standard of leading global conferences in endocrinology research and clinical care. The virtual event is expected to draw thousands of people from all over the world.

This year's program will have more than 70 live sessions, 70 on demand sessions, 20 oral sessions and six plenaries. Presidential plenary speakers include Griffin Rodgers, M.D., of the National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases who will cover diabetes research in the era of big data and Nobel Laureate Brian Kobilka, M.D., who will discuss the G protein-coupled receptor.

The Society will host several virtual press conferences and distribute news releases on scientific findings being released at the premier event on hormone research, health science and endocrinology.

More information is available at https:/ / www. endocrine. org/ endo2021 .

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world's oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.