GSA publishes 12 research articles on COVID-19 and aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19, and all are free to access. The following were published between October 26 and November 13:
- Are Older Populations at a Disadvantage? County-Level Analysis of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Urban and Rural America: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Seung-won Emily Choi, PhD, and Tse-Chuan Yang, PhD
- "It's Pure Panic": The Portrayal of Residential Care in American Newspapers During COVID-19: Research article in The Gerontologist by Laura D. Allen, BS, and Liat Ayalon, PhD
- Clinical Characteristics and Risk Factors for Mortality in Very Old Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spain: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Jose-Manuel Ramos-Rincon, MD, PhD, Verónica Buonaiuto, MD, Michele Ricci, MD, Jesica Martín-Carmona, MD, Diana Paredes-Ruíz, MD, María Calderón-Moreno, MD, Manel Rubio-Rivas, MD, PhD, José-Luis Beato-Pérez, MD, Francisco Arnalich-Fernández, MD, PhD, Daniel Monge-Monge, MD, Juan-Antonio Vargas-Núñez, MD, PhD, Gonzalo Acebes-Repiso, MD, Manuel Mendez-Bailon, MD, Isabel Perales-Fraile, MD, Gema-María García-García, MD, Pablo Guisado-Vasco, MD, Alaaeldeen Abdelhady-Kishta, MD, Maria-de-los-Reyes Pascual-Pérez, MD, Cristina Rodríguez-Fernández-Viagas, MD, Adrián Montaño-Martínez, MD, Antonio López-Ruiz, MD, Maria-Jesus Gonzalez-Juarez, MD, Cristina Pérez-García, MD, José-Manuel Casas-Rojo, MD, Ricardo Gómez-Huelgas, MD, PhD, and the SEMI-COVID-19 Network
- Continuous Burdens: Puerto Rican Older Adults and COVID-19: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Catherine García, PhD, Fernando I. Rivera, PhD, Marc A. Garcia, PhD, Giovani Burgos, PhD, and María P. Aranda, PhD
- "Goodness and kindness": Long distance caregiving through volunteers during the COVID-19 lockdown in India: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Senjooti Roy, PhD, and Liat Ayalon, PhD
- Prioritizing Healthcare and Employment Resources during COVID-19: Roles of Benevolent and Hostile Ageism: Brief report in The Gerontologist by MaryBeth Apriceno, MA, Ashley Lytle, PhD, Caitlin Monahan, MA, Jamie Macdonald, PhD, and Sheri R Levy, PhD
- Social isolation and psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic: A cross-national analysis: Research article in The Gerontologist by Harris Hyun-soo Kim, PhD, and Jong Hyun Jung, PhD
- Life-Space Mobility and Active Aging as Factors Underlying Quality of Life among Older People before and during COVID-19 Lock-down in Finland - a Longitudinal Study: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Taina Rantanen, PhD, Johanna Eronen, PhD, Markku Kauppinen, MSc, Katja Kokko, Ph.D, Sini Sanaslahti, MSc, Niina Kajan, MSc, and Erja Portegijs, PhD
- Lessons in Resilience: Initial Coping among Older Adults during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Research article in The Gerontologist by Heather R. Fuller, PhD, and Andrea Huseth-Zosel, PhD
- Divergent: age, frailty, and atypical presentations of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Paula Cristina Eiras Poco, MD, Márlon Juliano Romero Aliberti, MD, PhD, Murilo Bacchini Dias, MD, Silvia de Fatima Takahashi, MD, Fabio Campos Leonel, MD, Marcelo Altona, MD, Amanda Lagreca Venys Azevedo, MD, Isabela Akie Shin-Ike, MD, Bianca Aparecida Garcia, MD, Leticia Harumi Sumita, MD, Lara Mune de Oliveira Lima, MD, Flavia Barreto Garcez, MD, and Thiago J Avelino Silva, MD, PhD
- "A Toxic Trend"?: Generational Conflict and Connectivity in Twitter Discourse Surrounding the #BoomerRemover Hashtag: Research article in The Gerontologist by Daniel Sipocz, PhD, Jessica D. Freeman, PhD, and Jessica Elton, PhD
- Daily Stress Processes in a Pandemic: The Effects of Affect, Worry, and Age: Research article in The Gerontologist by Niccole A Nelson, MA, and Cindy S. Bergeman, PhD
