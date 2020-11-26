Surrey's new hybrid X-ray detector goes toe-to-toe with state-of-the-art rivals

A new hybrid X-ray detector developed by the University of Surrey outperforms commercial devices - and could lead to more accurate cancer therapy.

In a study published by the Advanced Functional Material journal, researchers from Surrey's Advanced Technology Institute (ATI) demonstrate a new hybrid X-ray detector architecture with slightly higher sensitivity for X-rays than typically used for radiotherapy.

The authors also show that their new architecture brings several new benefits, including industry-standard ultra-low dark currents that are the lowest reported for such detectors. The device also has fast response characteristics that compete with commercial X-ray semiconductor detectors based on silicon and selenium.

Prabodhi Nanayakkara, the lead scientist of the study and Ph.D. student at the University of Surrey, said: "Our hybrid detector has shown promising results - chief of which is its ability to be more accurate than current X-ray detectors. We hope that our technology will lead to improved patient survival rates and ultimately to a healthier society."

Professor Ravi Silva, Director of ATI at the University of Surrey, said: "Technologies with unique capability such as this only appear once in a lifetime -- with its plethora of applications that range from low dose mammography to high-speed border security to non-destructive testing over large areas using portable wireless technology.

"We are proud of this cutting-edge breakthrough and look forward to further developing the technology via our university spin-out vehicle, SilverRay Ltd."

