Safety of HPV vaccines in males

Human papilloma virus (HPV) is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections and cases various cancers in women and men. There are currently three vaccines available, and their efficacy and safely have been thoroughly assessed in females but not males. A new analysis published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology shows that HPV vaccines are safe and well tolerated in the male population, and the side effects that may occur after immunization are similar in both sexes.

The analysis included all reports of adverse events following immunization present in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System from January 1, 2006 to September 30, 2018.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is one of the first studies focused on the evaluation of the safety profile of HPV vaccines in males," the authors wrote.

