Stanford University study: 12 Tel Aviv University researchers among top 50 in the world

A new study from Stanford University identified 12 Tel Aviv University (TAU) researchers among the world's top 50 researchers in their fields. 333 TAU faculty members were also ranked among the top 2% of researchers in their respective disciplines based on publications, citations, and impact. 155 of them are included in the top 1%, and 74 in the top 0.5%.

The study appeared in PLOS Biology on October 16, 2020.

TAU's Vice President for Research, Professor Dan Peer, himself ranked among the top 0.4% in the world in nanotechnology, says, "This is a cause for real national pride. TAU is known for its academic excellence and recognized as a leading interdisciplinary university. It is a great honor for us that 333 of our researchers rank among the top 2% of the world's best researchers."

Professor Itzhak Gilboa from the Berglas School of Economics is ranked sixth in the world in Theoretical Economics, and his colleague Professor Emeritus David Schmeidler from the School of Mathematical Sciences is 12th in the world in the same discipline. Professor Jiska Cohen-Mansfield from the Sackler Faculty of Medicine is ranked 12th in the world in the field of Geriatrics. Three faculty members from the Fleischman Faculty of Engineering also rank high in their fields of research: Professor Emilia Fridman (at #26), Professor Emeritus Gedeon Dagan (#29), and Professor Boris Malomed (#29).

Professor Emeritus Micha Sharir from the Blavatnik School of Computer Science is ranked 35th and Professor Arie Levant from the School of Mathematical Sciences is ranked 36th. Four faculty members from the Entin Faculty of Humanities also appear on the list: Professor Emeritus Rachel Giora from the Department of Linguistics (ranked 40th in the world), Professor Israel Finkelstein from the Department of Archaeology (#44), Professor Emeritus Benjamin Isaac from the Department of Classics (#45), and Professor Emeritus Elana Shohamy from the Constantiner School of Education (#47).

