CVIA has just published a new issue, Volume 5 Issue 2

New papers on 'Current Management Strategies in Patients with Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation' and 'Epicardial Adipose Tissue in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis'

Beijing, 20 November 2020: the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published the second issue of Volume 5. This issue brings together important research from authors in the USA and China.

Papers in the issue are as follows.

REVIEWS

Current Management Strategies in Patients with Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation: A Review of the Literature (http://ow. ly/ zw3m30rnFaC ) by Alex M. Parker, Juan R. Vilaro, Mustafa M. Ahmed and Juan M. Aranda

Epicardial Adipose Tissue in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (http://ow. ly/ lz9A30rnFbN ) by Bin Liu, Yingrui Li, Jianlin Du, Qiang She and Songbai Deng

RESEARCH PAPERS

Comparison of Segmentation Algorithms for Detecting Myocardial Infarction Using Late Gadolinium Enhancement Magnetic Resonance Imaging (http://ow. ly/ eGgg30rnOOS ) by Yibo Sun, Dongdong Deng, Liping Sun, Yi He, Hui Wang and Jianzeng Dong

WeChat Group of Chest Pain Center for Patients with Acute ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction: Faster Treatment Speed and Better Prognosis (http://ow. ly/ qvsK30rnOQm ) by Liu Yue, Qin Zhu-Yun, Yang Xin, Tang Rong and Gao Ling-Yun

Comparison of Clinical Value between Right Distal Radial Artery Access and Right Radial Artery Access in Patients Undergoing Coronary Angiography or Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (http://ow. ly/ Vsp630rnORC ) by Wen Pan, Haixiang Xu, Qingjun Liu and Jianhua Fan

Clinical Analysis of Transcatheter Embolotherapy for Congenital Pulmonary Arteriovenous Fistulas in Children (http://ow. ly/ cDPG30rnOSs ) by Xue Zhou, Ang Li, Dan Yin, Xu-pei Huang, Jie Tian, Tie-wei Lv, Qi-jian Yi and Ping Xiang

Importance of Mitochondrial-Related Genes in Dilated Cardiomyopathy Based on Bioinformatics Analysis (http://ow. ly/ qn8130rnOT2 ) by Yukuan Chen, Xiaohui Wu, Danchun Hu and Wei Wang

Impact of MitraClip Program on the Volume and Outcomes of Mitral Valve Surgery: A Single-Center Retrospective Study (http://ow. ly/ OhOa30rnOTO ) by Wei Zhang, Clifton Lewis, Sriniya Mallela, Ali Ebrahimi, Gregory Von Mering and Mustafa Ahmed

CASE REPORT

In-Stent Thrombosis after Antiplatelet Therapy Conversion while Awaiting Coronary Bypass (http://ow. ly/ eug030rnOUf ) by Nathan Burke, Tawanna Charlton, Hussam Hawamdeh and Ki Park

###