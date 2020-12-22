CVIA has just published a new issue, Volume 5 Issue 2

Beijing, 20 November 2020: the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published the second issue of Volume 5. This issue brings together important research from authors in the USA and China.
Papers in the issue are as follows.
REVIEWS
Current Management Strategies in Patients with Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation: A Review of the Literature
Epicardial Adipose Tissue in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis
RESEARCH PAPERS
Comparison of Segmentation Algorithms for Detecting Myocardial Infarction Using Late Gadolinium Enhancement Magnetic Resonance Imaging
WeChat Group of Chest Pain Center for Patients with Acute ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction: Faster Treatment Speed and Better Prognosis
Comparison of Clinical Value between Right Distal Radial Artery Access and Right Radial Artery Access in Patients Undergoing Coronary Angiography or Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
Clinical Analysis of Transcatheter Embolotherapy for Congenital Pulmonary Arteriovenous Fistulas in Children
Importance of Mitochondrial-Related Genes in Dilated Cardiomyopathy Based on Bioinformatics Analysis
Impact of MitraClip Program on the Volume and Outcomes of Mitral Valve Surgery: A Single-Center Retrospective Study
CASE REPORT
In-Stent Thrombosis after Antiplatelet Therapy Conversion while Awaiting Coronary Bypass
