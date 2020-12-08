Coronavirus Pneumonia and Pulmonary Thromboembolism https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ bioi-2020-0030

Announcing a new publication for BIO Integration journal. In this article the authors Mingkang Yao; Phei Er Saw and Shanping Jiang from Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China review Coronavirus Pneumonia and Pulmonary Thromboembolism.

In this review, the authors summarize the harmful effects of that coronavirus pneumonia and highlight the clinical relationship between PTE and coronavirus infection. Potential mechanisms and prophylaxis and therapeutic measures are also discussed.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has severely threatened public respiratory health and medical services. Coagulation disorders, especially pulmonary thromboembolism (PTE), has proved to be a complication in severe COVID-19 patients, with the incidence of PTE causing poor clinical outcome and increased fatality.

It is important that healthcare providers recognize that patients with COVID-19 are at increased risk of PTE, and ensure that appropriate prophylaxis is administered to the appropriate patients, and that they effectively manage PTE when it does occur.

The mechanism of PTE in patients with coronavirus pneumonia consists of endothelial injury, activated platelet, cytokine storm, and a suppressed fibrinolytic system. Early prophylaxis, antiviral therapy, anticoagulation, and supportive treatment are beneficial to COVID-19 patients.

Article reference: Mingkang Yao; Phei Er Saw and Shanping Jiang, Coronavirus Pneumonia and Pulmonary Thromboembolism, BIO Integration, 2020, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ bioi-2020-0030

ISSN 2712-0074

eISSN 2712-0082

