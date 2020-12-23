Announcing a new publication for BIO Integration journal. In this review article the authors Zeling Guo, Shanping Jiang, Zilun Li and Sifan Chen from Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China review how metabolic syndrome "interacts" with COVID-19.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has rapidly spread worldwide and has exerted a great influence on public health and society. Metabolic disturbance involving various organs has been found in COVID-19 patients, including diabetes, fatty liver and acute kidney injury (AKI). In turn, pre-existing metabolic syndromes could exacerbate the effects of COVID-19. In this review, the authors focus on the close interaction between COVID-19 and metabolic syndrome, as well as the potential of repurposing metabolic-related drugs and the importance of treating metabolic diseases in COVID-19 patients.

Article reference: Zeling Guo, Shanping Jiang, Zilun Li and Sifan Chen, Metabolic Syndrome "Interacts" With COVID-19, BIO Integration, 2021, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ bioi-2020-0035

