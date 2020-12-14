Association of political party affiliation with physical distancing among young adults during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Researchers estimated the associations of political party affiliation with physical distancing behaviors among young adults, a population with high rates of COVID-19.
Authors: Adam M. Leventhal, Ph.D., of the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6898)
