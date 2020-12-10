News Release 

Analyses of risk, racial disparity, outcomes among US patients with cancer, COVID-19 infection

What The Study Did: This study investigated how patients with specific types of cancer are at risk for COVID-19 infection and its adverse outcomes and whether there are cancer-specific race disparities for COVID-19 infection.

Authors: Nathan A. Berger, M.D.,  and Rong Xu, Ph.D., of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, are the corresponding authors.

