Analyses of risk, racial disparity, outcomes among US patients with cancer, COVID-19 infection

What The Study Did: This study investigated how patients with specific types of cancer are at risk for COVID-19 infection and its adverse outcomes and whether there are cancer-specific race disparities for COVID-19 infection.
Authors: Nathan A. Berger, M.D., and Rong Xu, Ph.D., of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, are the corresponding authors.
(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.6178)
Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
