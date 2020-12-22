News Release 

Assessing progress in health care quality through lens of COVID-19

What The Viewpoint Says: Observations about health system performance during the COVID-19 pandemic are offered in this Viewpoint, with an emphasis on system cohesion and 2 of 3 levels of health care described earlier by the National Academy of Medicine: health care organizational capabilities and the environment of care.

Authors: Carolyn M. Clancy, M.D., of the Discovery, Education and Affiliate Networks (DEAN), Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C., is the corresponding author.

