Allocating resources across life span during COVID-19

What The Viewpoint Says: This Viewpoint discusses the need to account for neonates and children, who are typically disproportionally impacted during pandemics, by implementing hospital resource allocation protocols that ensure equity across the life span.

Authors: Monica E. Lemmon, M.D., of the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.5215)

The article includes conflict of interest disclosures.

