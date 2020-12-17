COVID-19 as leading cause of death in US

What The Viewpoint Says: This Viewpoint uses Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data to compare the COVID-19 mortality rate in 2020 with prior leading causes of death (heart disease, cancer, lung disease and injury) to put into context the cost of the infection in loss of life in the United States.

Authors: Steven H. Woolf, M.D., M.P.H., of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Virginia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.24865)

