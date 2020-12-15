News Release 

Change in use, perceptions of nicotine vaping among US youth 2017-2020

JAMA Pediatrics

Research News

What The Study Did: This study estimates how common nicotine vaping is, its perceived harm and the accessibility of nicotine vaping products among U.S. adolescents from 2017 to 2020.

Authors: Richard Miech, Ph.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.5667)

