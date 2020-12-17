News Release 

COVID-19-associated ocular neuropathy with panuveitis

What The Case Report Says: A case of COVID-19 with severe ocular neuropathy and panuveitis (inflammation) is reported in this article.

Authors: Jean Marc Perone, M.D., of  Metz-Thionville Regional Hospital Center, Lorraine University, Mercy Hospital in Metz, France, is the corresponding author.

