News Release 

Children, teens with depression, risk of subsequent health problems, premature death

JAMA Psychiatry

Research News

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated whether children and adolescents diagnosed with depression had an increased risk of subsequent physical health problems and premature death in this observational study.

Authors: Sarah E. Bergen, Ph.D., of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.3786)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.3786?guestAccessKey=d09914d3-57fb-4f84-b8d3-d900752f8751&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=120920

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.