News Release 

Diversity, representation of physicians during COVID-19 news cycle

JAMA Internal Medicine

Research News

What The Study Did: The diversity of speakers who discussed COVID-19 and other content on three popular American cable news networks (Fox News Network, CNN and MSNBC) was investigated in this study.

Authors: Reshma Jagsi, M.D., D.Phil., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, was the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6285)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6285?guestAccessKey=12c1d211-3675-4258-9f17-0317564a0163&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=121420

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.