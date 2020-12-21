Excess mortality in California during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Researchers estimated excess deaths in California between March and August during the COVID-19 pandemic by age, sex, race/ethnicity and educational level. California has a population of more than 39 million, which is about 12% of the U.S. population of 328 million.

Authors: Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, Ph.D., M.D., M.A.S., of the University of California, SanFrancisco, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.7578)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.