Evaluation of rooming-in practice for babies born to mothers with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy

What The Study Did: The findings of this study suggest that mother-to-infant transmission of SARS-CoV-2 during rooming-in practice is rare, provided adequate droplet and contact precautions are taken.

Authors: Lorenza Pugni, M.D., Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Neonatology and NICU, in Milan, Italy, is the corresponding author.

