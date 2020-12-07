Evaluation of rooming-in practice for babies born to mothers with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy

What The Study Did: The findings of this study suggest that mother-to-infant transmission of SARS-CoV-2 during rooming-in practice is rare, provided adequate droplet and contact precautions are taken.

Authors: Lorenza Pugni, M.D., Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Neonatology and NICU, in Milan, Italy, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.5086)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.