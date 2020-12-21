Filled buprenorphine prescriptions for opioid use disorder during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted health care delivery in the United State, and researchers in this study examined changes in total U.S. retail pharmacy sales and sales of buprenorphine products with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved indication for treatment of opioid use disorder.

Authors: Thuy D. Nguyen, Ph.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.7497)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

