Filled buprenorphine prescriptions for opioid use disorder during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted health care delivery in the United State, and researchers in this study examined changes in total U.S. retail pharmacy sales and sales of buprenorphine products with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved indication for treatment of opioid use disorder.

Authors: Thuy D. Nguyen, Ph.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

