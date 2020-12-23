News Release 

FDA Oncology Center of Excellence during COVID-19

JAMA Oncology

Research News

What The Viewpoint Says: This Viewpoint discusses initiatives of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Oncology Center of Excellence to address COVID-19-related challenges faced by patients with cancer and the health care professionals who provide cancer treatment.

Authors: Jennifer J. Gao, M.D., of the Oncology Center of Excellence at the FDA in Silver Spring, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.6783)

