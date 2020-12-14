Household transmission of SARS-CoV-2

What The Study Did: The findings of this study suggest households will continue to be a significant venue for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 because people with suspected or confirmed infections are being told to isolate at home.
Authors: Zachary J. Madewell, of the University of Florida in Gainesville, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.31756)
Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.
About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.
###