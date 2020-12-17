News Release 

intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor use in France during COVID-19 pandemic

JAMA Ophthalmology

Research News

What The Study Did: This study quantified changes in the use of intravitreal (IVT) anti-vascular endothelial growth factors (anti-VEGF), the main treatment for retinal vascular abnormalities, since the COVID-19 pandemic started in France.

Authors: Sophie Billioti de Gage, Pharm.D., P.D., of EPI-PHARE, French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety, French National Health Insurance in Saint-Denis, France, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.5594)

