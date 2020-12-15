News Release 

Maximizing the uptake of a COVID-19 vaccine in people with severe mental illness

JAMA Psychiatry

Research News

What The Viewpoint Says: This Viewpoint discusses individual- and system-level barriers and solutions for people with serious mental illness to access COVID-19 vaccination when it is available.

Authors: Nicola Warren, M.B.B.S., of the University of Queensland and Metro South Addiction and Mental Health in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.4396)

Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

