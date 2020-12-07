News Release 

Number of childhood, adolescent vaccinations administered before, after COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado

What The Study Did: Using data from the Colorado Immunization Information System, this study suggests vaccination uptake in children and adolescents has decreased in Colorado since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in that state.

Authors: Sean O'Leary, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, is the corresponding author.

