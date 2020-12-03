News Release 

Overdose-related cardiac arrests observed by emergency medical services during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Emerging changes in overdose-related cardiac arrests in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic are described in this observational study using a large national emergency medical services database.

Authors: Joseph Friedman, M.P.H., of the University of California, Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.

