News Release 

Obesity, eating disorder disparities among sexual, gender minority children

JAMA Pediatrics

Research News

What The Study Did: The likelihood of having obesity or eating disorders was compared between sexual and gender minority children ages 9 to 10 and other children in this study.

Authors: Natasha A. Schvey, Ph.D., of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.5152)

