Outcomes of early tracheostomy for patients with COVID-19

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

What The Study Did: A retrospective medical record review was done of 148 patients to assess outcomes from early tracheostomy in the airway management of patients with COVID-19 who required mechanical ventilation.

Authors: Paul E. Kwak, M.D., M.M., M.Sc., of NYU Langone Health in New York, is the corresponding author.

