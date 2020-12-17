Outcomes of early tracheostomy for patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: A retrospective medical record review was done of 148 patients to assess outcomes from early tracheostomy in the airway management of patients with COVID-19 who required mechanical ventilation.
Authors: Paul E. Kwak, M.D., M.M., M.Sc., of NYU Langone Health in New York, is the corresponding author.
