Shedding light on opioid exposure, COVID-19 and health disparities

What The Viewpoint Says: This Viewpoint describes the planned Healthy Brain and Child Development Study, which will investigate the associations of parental substance abuse, COVID-19 and exposure to health disparities with their children's health and well-being.

Authors: Michelle P. Freund, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.3803)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full article is linked to this news release.