Shedding light on opioid exposure, COVID-19 and health disparities

JAMA Psychiatry

Research News

What The Viewpoint Says: This Viewpoint describes the planned Healthy Brain and Child Development Study, which will investigate the associations of parental substance abuse, COVID-19 and exposure to health disparities with their children's health and well-being.

Authors:  Michelle P. Freund, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.3803)

