Suicide risk among patients with Parkinson disease

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated whether Parkinson disease was associated with an increased risk of suicide among a large group of patients in Taiwan.

Authors: Pei-Chen Lee, Ph.D., of the National Taipei University of Nursing and Health Sciences in Taipei, Taiwan, is the corresponding author.

The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

