Treatment of opioid use disorder among commercially insured patients in context of COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Opioid use disorder treatment during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, including medication fills, outpatient visits and urine tests among privately insured individuals, was compared with 2019 in this study.
Authors: Haiden A. Huskamp, Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.21512)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
