UV exposure, risk of melanoma in skin of color

JAMA Dermatology

What The Study Did: The association between ultraviolet (UV) light exposure and the risk of melanoma in individuals with skin of color was examined with a review of the results of 13 studies.

Authors: Adewole S. Adamson, M.D., M.P.P., of the University of Texas at Austin, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.4616)

