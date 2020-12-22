News Release 

Use of diagnosis code for COVID-19 among US hospitalizations

JAMA

Research News

What The Study Did: Researchers examined the use of COVID-19-specific coding, the transition from legacy coding and the accuracy of the COVID-19-specific code using SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing as the reference standard.

Authors: Ning Rosenthal, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., of Premier Healthcare Solutions in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

