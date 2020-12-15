USPSTF statement on screening for hepatitis B virus infection in adolescents, adults

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for hepatitis B virus infection in adolescents and adults at increased risk for infection. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this statement is consistent with the 2014 recommendation and strengthened by new evidence from trials and cohort studies reporting that antiviral therapy reduces risk of mortality and hepatocellular carcinoma and improves intermediate outcomes that are consistently associated with better health outcomes.

