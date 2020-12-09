Variation by states in heart transplant outcomes

What The Study Did: Data from the United Network for Organ Sharing database were used to examine variation at the state level in waitlist and transplant outcomes among patients listed for heart transplantation from 2011 to 2016.

Authors: Alexandros Briasoulis, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.28459)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2020. 28459?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 120920

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.