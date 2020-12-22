Variation in US hospital mortality rates for patients admitted with COVID-19 during the 1st 6 months of pandemic

What The Study Did: Researchers used data from a large national health insurer in the U.S. to examine whether hospital outcomes for patients with COVID-19 are improving.

Authors: David A. Asch, M.D., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.8193)

