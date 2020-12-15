What is an aerosol-generating procedure?

What The Viewpoint Says: The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has brought renewed urgency to the question of what constitutes an aerosol-generating procedure. Four factors that explain transmission risk during aerosol-generating medical procedures are discussed in this article.

Authors: Michael Klompas, M.D., M.P.H., of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.6643)

