Menopausal palpitations causing distress

New Rochelle, NY, December 2, 2020--Many menopausal women report having palpitation distress. The likelihood of women reporting palpitation distress was higher with worse insomnia, depressive symptoms, perceived stress, and menopausal quality of life (QOL) issues. These findings are presented in Journal of Women's Health. Click here (jwh.2020.8586) to read the article now.

Palpitations are described as a pounding or racing heart, skipped heart beats, flip-flops, or fluttering that occurs with or without dizziness or lightheadedness. A range of 19.6% to 33.5% of perimenopausal and menopausal women reported having palpitation distress.

"Future research could explore associations or clustering among palpitations and other menopausal symptoms and determine if palpitations predict, co-occur, or result from other symptoms, insomnia, depression, stress, and overall menopausal QOL," state Janet Carpenter, PhD, RN, Indiana University, and coauthors.

"With, on average, 25% of women experiencing palpitation distress, this is a symptom that healthcare providers should be aware of when evaluating peri- and postmenopausal women," says Journal of Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA.

###

About the Journal

Journal of Women's Health, published monthly, is a core multidisciplinary journal dedicated to the diseases and conditions that hold greater risk for or are more prevalent among women, as well as diseases that present differently in women. Led by Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, the Journal covers the latest advances and clinical applications of new diagnostic procedures and therapeutic protocols for the prevention and management of women's healthcare issues. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Journal of Women's Health website. Journal of Women's Health is the official journal of the Society for Women's Health Research.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research. A complete list of the firm's 90 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.