'Artificial Pancreas Dashboard' to standardize hybrid closed-loop reporting

New Rochelle, NY, November 30, 2020--A standardized "Artificial Pancreas (AP) Dashboard" should provide easy to use single-page hybrid closed-loop system (HCL) reporting for insulin requiring patients with diabetes. The AP Dashboard will help standardize HCL reporting similar to standardized CGM reporting and an electrocardiogram (EKG) and will be likely to help improve glycemic control and reduce hypoglycemia. It is described in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT). Click here to read the article now.

The developers of the AP Dashboard concept propose a single-page report comprised of seven main components. These provide detailed information and visualization of glucose, insulin, and HCL-specific metrics. They include glucose metrics, hypoglycemia, insulin, user experience, hyperglycemia, glucose modal-day profile, and insight. Each main component may be divided into subcomponents. For example, glucose metrics include four variables: mean glucose; standard deviation; glucose management indicator; and a visual graph displaying the recommended continuous glucose monitor metrics, such as time-in-range, time-above-range, and time-below-range. The recommendations also include the optimal sampling duration for HCL data download and color coding for visualization ease.

"Successful use of an HCL system requires interpretation of the glucose and insulin metrics and optimization of HCL settings," state coauthors Viral Shah, MD and Satish Garg, MD, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. "We believe it is time to standardize the terminology and reporting of different HCL systems. We recommend various HCL metrics and visualizations for a standardized HCL reporting similar to an EKG. We realize that this is only a starting point and fully understand that this can and will be improved with others' input."

###

About the Journal

Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT) is a monthly peer-reviewed journal that covers new technology and new products for the treatment, monitoring, diagnosis, and prevention of diabetes and its complications. Led by Editor-in-Chief Satish Garg, MD, University of Colorado Denver (Aurora), the Journal covers topics that include noninvasive glucose monitoring, implantable continuous glucose sensors, novel routes of insulin administration, genetic engineering, the artificial pancreas, measures of long-term control, computer applications for case management, telemedicine, the Internet, and new medications. Tables of contents and a free sample issue may be viewed on the Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT) website. DTT is the official journal of the International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD)

About ATTD

The International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) presents top caliber scientific programs that have provided participants with cutting-edge research and analysis into the latest developments in diabetes-related technology. A unique and innovative conference, ATTD brings the world's leading researchers and clinicians together for a lively exchange of ideas and information related to the technology, treatment, and prevention of diabetes and related illnesses.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Thyroid, Metabolic Syndrome and Related Disorders, Childhood Obesity, and Population Health Management. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 90 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.