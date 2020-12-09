Racial disparities in stage of breast cancer diagnosis

New Rochelle, NY, December 9, 2020--Minority women and women in general aged 50-64 in Pennsylvania showed an increased proportion of early-stage breast cancer diagnosis since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Under the ACA, more women are able to get early breast health screening. The study is published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Women's Health. Click here to read the article now.

For women aged 50-64, both non-Hispanic white women (86.54% pre-ACA, 88.09% post-ACA) and minority women (83.12% pre-ACA, 85.83% post-ACA) had a significantly increased proportion of early stage breast cancer diagnosis post-ACA.

"The ACA expanded access to affordable insurance coverage, making it possible for more women to undergo regular breast cancer screening. This study demonstrates the benefits that this can have for early breast cancer diagnosis and the ability to begin to mitigate some of the racial disparities in early detection," says Journal of Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA.

"Future research should identify those disadvantaged populations for whom disparities in healthcare remain pronounced despite the ACA. It should also explore the variables that contribute to healthcare disparities, but are not addressed by the ACAs insurance expansion, such as social determinants of health that impact healthcare access and outcomes," state Neal Spade, MD and coauthors from the University of Pittsburgh.

###

About the Journal

Journal of Women's Health , published monthly, is a core multidisciplinary journal dedicated to the diseases and conditions that hold greater risk for or are more prevalent among women, as well as diseases that present differently in women. Led by Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, the Journal covers the latest advances and clinical applications of new diagnostic procedures and therapeutic protocols for the prevention and management of women's healthcare issues. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Journal of Women's Health website. Journal of Women's Health is the official journal of the Society for Women's Health Research.

About the Publisher Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research. A complete list of the firm's 90 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.