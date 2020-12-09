Time to lower body temperature is critical in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest

New Rochelle, NY, December 8, 2020--Time to reach the target body temperature was a significant factor in achieving favorable neurological outcomes in patients with witnessed out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Significantly more favorable neurological outcomes occurred if the time to target temperature management was <600 min or less. These results are reported in the peer-reviewed journal Therapeutic Hypothermia and Temperature Management. Click here to read the article now.

Furthermore, the effectiveness of extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) compared to conventional cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CCPR) increased as the interval from witnessed out-of-hospital cardiac arrest to target temperature decreased. ECPR with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a more promising treatment for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest than CCPR.

Comparing the results of this study to previous analyses, Tadashi Kaneko, Mie University Hospital, and coauthors conclude that "target temperature management may improve the neurological outcomes of witnessed out-of-hospital cardiac arrest." They report higher favorable neurological outcomes than in previous studies of patients with either ECPR or CCPR and no body temperature lowering.

"This article is a significant contribution to the field of therapeutic hypothermia therapy in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients emphasizing again the importance of time to treatment and the benefits of ECPR in combination with ECMO," says W. Dalton Dietrich, III, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of Therapeutic Hypothermia and Temperature Management, Scientific Director of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, and Kinetic Concepts Distinguished Chair in Neurosurgery, University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine.

###

About the Journal

Therapeutic Hypothermia and Temperature Management is the only peer-reviewed journal providing clinical advances, best practices, and protocols on this critical, life-saving technology, including its application in cardiac arrest, spinal cord and traumatic brain injury, stroke, and burns. The Journal is published quarterly online with open access options and in print. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Therapeutic Hypothermia and Temperature Management website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research. A complete list of the firm's 90 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.