Higher variability in glomerular filtration rate is associated with higher mortality

In the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) which enrolled adults with hypertension and high cardiovascular disease risk, higher glomerular filtration rate variability was associated with higher mortality.

Physicians observe considerable visit-to-visit variability in eGFR in clinical practice and little is known about the clinical significance of eGFR variability over time. In this paper published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD), researchers evaluated associations between eGFR variability and subsequent cardiovascular disease (CVD) events and all-cause mortality among SPRINT participants. They found that greater eGFR variability was associated with higher risk of all-cause mortality independent of baseline eGFR, albuminuria, and other risk factors. Greater eGFR variability was not associated with CVD events in a fully-adjusted model.

###

ARTICLE TITLE: Estimated GFR Variability and Risk of Cardiovascular Events and Mortality in SPRINT (Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial)

AUTHORS: Rakesh Malhotra, MD, MPH, Ronit Katz, PhD, Vasantha Jotwani, MD, Adhish Agarwal, MD, Debbie L. Cohen, MD, William C. Cushman, MD, Areef Ishani, MD, MS, Anthony A. Killeen, MD, PhD, Dalane W. Kitzman, MD, Suzanne Oparil, MD, Vasilios Papademetriou, MD, Chirag R. Parikh, MD, PhD, Kalani L. Raphael, MD, Michael V. Rocco, MD, Leonardo J. Tamariz, MD, Paul K. Whelton, MD, MSc, Jackson T. Wright, Jr, MD, PhD, Michael G. Shlipak, MD, MPH, and Joachim H. Ix, MD

DOI: 10.1053/j.ajkd.2020.10.016