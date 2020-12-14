One-year kidney allograft outcomes do not differ by hepatitis C status of donor

Study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD) shows that kidney allograft outcomes one year post-transplantation in hepatitis C virus (HCV)-negative recipients do not differ by the HCV status of the donor.

Transplant centers are increasingly willing to transplant kidneys from hepatitis C (HCV)-infected donors to HCV-negative recipients. Data on the long-term outcomes following these recipients are sparse. The aim of this single-center, retrospective study was to compare 1-year kidney outcomes in HCV-negative transplant recipients who received an organ either from a donor with or without HCV infection. The 1-year post-transplant kidney outcomes (including allograft function, development of de novo donor specific antibodies, findings on for-cause and surveillance protocol graft biopsies) were similar in these two groups of recipients.

ARTICLE TITLE: Transplantation of Kidneys From Hepatitis C Virus-Infected Donors to Hepatitis C Virus-Negative Recipients: One-Year Kidney Allograft Outcomes

AUTHORS: Miklos Z. Molnar, MD, PhD, Ambreen Azhar, MD, Makoto Tsujita, MD, PhD, Manish Talwar, MD, Vasanthi Balaraman, MD, Anshul Bhalla, MD, Pradeep S.B. Podila, PhD, MS, Jiten Kothadia, MD, Uchenna A. Agbim, MD, MPH, Benedict Maliakkal, MD, Sanjaya K. Satapathy, MD, MS, Csaba P Kovesdy, MD, Satheesh Nair, MD, and James D. Eason, MD

DOI: 10.1053/j.ajkd.2020.10.017

